Three men taken to hospital after suffering electric shock at job site
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 8:56PM EDT
Three men have been rushed to hospital after they were electrocuted while at a job site in Toronto.
Police said they were called to the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area just after 6 p.m.
The men were on a ladder which made contact with electrical lines. They were all jolted and fell, police said.
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuriesafter being resuscitated. Another man suffered serious injuries, while a third man has minor injuries, paramedics said.
No other details were available about the nature of the incident.