

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three more residents on the long-term care side of a home for the elderly in East York have died of COVID-19, raising the death toll at that facility to seven.

St. Clair O’Connor Community Care CEO Mary Hoare confirmed the new deaths to CP24 on Friday.

The facility earlier said that as many as 10 staff members were infected with COVID-19.

Nearly half of Ontario’s COVID-19 deaths to date have been in long-term care facilities.