Three adults from Oshawa have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, officers from the Durham Regional Police Service said on Thursday.

Police say they executed a search warrant at an address in Oshawa, in the area of Vancouver Crescent and Gibb Street, on Oct. 4. While executing the warrant, police say they located and seized drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Cameron, 55, Colin Meikle, 54, and Julia McWhirter, 50, have all been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance with the purpose of trafficking, for both cocaine and fentanyl.

All three suspects have been held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1758.