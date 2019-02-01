

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three Peel Regional Police officers are facing assault charges after a man was injured while being taken into custody in Brampton last year.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, a Peel Regional Police officer had attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue and Financial Drive on Sept. 15 when its driver got out and fled on foot.

The SIU says that the officer then pursued that suspect on foot. The suspect in turn ended up in the backyard of a residence where an interaction occurred between him and multiple police officers, the SIU says.

As a result of that interaction, the suspect was injured and had to be taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment. The severity of his injuries are not clear.

In a news release issued on Friday, the SIU announced that three officers have been charged in connection with the incident. Constables Connor Byrne, Roman Marchyshyn and Sunny Mukhi are each charged with one count of assault. Marchyshyn and Mukhi are also charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Feb. 18.