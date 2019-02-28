

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged three people and are seeking a fourth after a teen girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and forced into the sex trade.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl met with two men in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets on Dec. 30, 2018.

Police said the men befriended the girl and gave her drugs and alcohol.

According to police, the girl was taken to the Hamilton area, where she was sexually assaulted by both men, as well as a third man that she met there.

She was eventually introduced to a fourth man, who forced her into the sex trade, police said.

Photos of the girl in various stages of undress were taken and posted on a website advertising her sexual services. One of the men also made a video recording of the girl being sexually assaulted, according to police.

The men texted or spoke with the customers via text and then told the girl which sexual services to perform for them. She was then forced to hand over all the money to the men who controlled her.

Police further allege that over the course of four days, the girl was forced to ingest drugs, was deprived of food and sleep, and was physically assaulted.

On Jan. 2, the girl returned to the GTA with one of the men, police said. A day later, she was able to escape and contact police.

On Jan. 30, Toronto police arrested two men in connection with the investigation and a search warrant was executed at an address in Hamilton.

Charlton Sealy, 35, of no fixed address, is facing a list of charges, including sexual assault, assault, trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting control, and making child pornography.

Shabaka Reid, 36, of Hamilton is also facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting control, and making child pornography.

Both men made a court appearance in Toronto on Jan. 31.

On Feb. 15, police also arrested a woman in connection with the investigation.

Deanna Passera, 27, of no fixed address, is facing a number of charges, including trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting control, making child pornography, publishing child pornography and advertising another person’s sexual services.

She made a court appearance in Toronto on Feb. 16.

Police said Thursday that one suspect in the case, identified as 37-year-old Troy Thornhill of Toronto, is still outstanding. He is wanted for a number of offences, including sexual assault, assault, trafficking in persons under 18 years by recruiting control, and making child pornography.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are urging any other possible victims or anyone with further information to come forward to police.

“Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report Human Trafficking occurrences to police,” investigators said in their release. “We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally.”