

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have charged three people with second-degree murder after a 19-year-old East Gwillimbury man succumbed to injuries sustained in a stabbing last week.

Keegan Blyth was initially rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition after a stabbing at a residence near Mount Albert Road and Second Concession in the early hours of March 27.

Blyth, however, succumbed to his injuries two days later and the York Regional Police homicide unit took over the investigation.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police announced that three people have been charged with second-degree murder in Blyth’s death.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Justin Ryna, of Newmarket and 19-year-old Dimytri Ingram-Piruzevski, of Newmarket. The third suspect is a 16-year-old male from Toronto and cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that two of the suspects were arrested on March 28 while a third was arrested on March 30.