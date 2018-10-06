

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people are dead and two are seriously injured after an overnight collision near Port Perry, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, an SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 7/12 when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a car at Scugog Line 4.

Schmidt says that the male driver of the car and two female passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver of the SUV and a female passenger were taken to hospital,

The highway was closed in both directions overnight as police conducted an investigation at the scene but has since reopened.

It remains unclear what caused the SUV to cross over into the opposite lanes of traffic.