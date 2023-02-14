A third person has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.

According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision rolled over and caught fire.

Fatal crash Dundas/427

Toronto paramedics said they treated four patients.

Two were taken to a local trauma centre. One of those individuals has since succumbed to their injuries and has been pronouced deceased.

Two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound Highway 427 ramp at Dundas Street was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since reopened. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.