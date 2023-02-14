A third person has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the Dundas exit ramp off the southbound Highway 427.

According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision rolled over and caught fire.

Toronto paramedics said they treated four patients.

Two were taken to a local trauma centre. One of those individuals has since succumbed to their injuries and has been pronouced deceased.

Two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people are dead, one person remains in hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. #Hwy427/Dundas St SB. Ramp has reopened, investigation ongoing. #TorontoOPP. pic.twitter.com/GbZecaVD0B — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 14, 2023

The southbound Highway 427 ramp at Dundas Street was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since reopened.

Toronto firefighters worked to extinguish a fire and extricate trapped occupants from a vehicle which had crashed and rolled over late last night at SB Hwy 427 ramp to Dundas St. - 2 occupants pronounced on scene by TEMS. 2 to hospital. #Toronto ^dv — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) February 14, 2023

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.