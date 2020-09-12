Three people dead following reported stabbing in Weston
Miriam Katawzi, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 4:38PM EDT
Toronto police say three people are dead after a reported stabbing in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at 2:33 p.m. in the area of Church Street and King George Road.
"We are not looking for any suspects at this time," Supt. Ron Taverner said.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.