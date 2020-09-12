

Miriam Katawzi, CP24.com





Toronto police say three people are dead after an incident in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:33 p.m. in the area of Church Street and King George Road, east of Weston Road.

Police said that one man was killed in a reported stabbing in the area and also confirmed that another man, in the same area, also died after he was hit by a UP Express train.

"I can tell you that it was not a shooting. It was some other event that caused these tragic deaths," Supt. Ronald Taverner said.

"Things are early on in the investigation ... We're looking at three deceased people at this point and it's to be determined what happened."

Taverner said a female also died in the incident.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate, but Taverner said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The UP Express service is suspended due to the incident, and GO shuttle buses will replace the train.