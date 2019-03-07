

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have charged three people in the slaying of three others, including a pregnant woman, whose bodies were found in a field outside London, Ont. last year.

The charges were announced at a joint news conference held by the OPP and the Six Nations Police Service Thursday.

“It saddens me to know that people who call this area home have been charged with ending the lives of three community members in this way,” Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour of the Six Nations Police Service said.

At around 10 a.m. on Nov. 04, 2018, the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found with a stolen grey pickup truck in a field on a private property in Middlesex Centre.

The three were close friends and were all residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River, a First Nations reserve just outside of Hamilton, about 150 kilometres from where the bodies were found.

Miller was seven-months pregnant at the time of her murder.

In a tearful news conference a few days after the bodies were discovered, family members urged anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking Thursday, police thanked the community for presenting information that helped in the investigation, but remained tight-lipped about the circumstances of the murder, including the motive, the location where it occurred or cause of death.

“This continues to be a complex investigation,” Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert said.

He added that police continue to investigate and are still asking members of the community to come forward with any information that they may still have.

Police said three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River are now facing second-degree murder charges in the case.

Nicholas Shipman, 36, is facing three counts, while 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry is facing two counts and 32-year-old Jamie Beaver is facing one count.

Bomberry and Shipman are scheduled to make a court appearance on May 9. Beaver was arrested today and is set to make a court appearance for a bail hearing.

One woman was previously arrested on Nov. 23 in connection with the case.

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, is facing three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police declined to comment on the relationship between the victims and the accused.

“As far as linking any outstanding crimes to our ongoing investigation, we are not prepared to do that,” Leppert said.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.