Three people in critical condition after Hwy 401 collision with truck
This photo shows Tuesday's overnight collision with a tractor trailer. (OPP via Twitter)
Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2023 12:42PM EST
Three people are in life-threatening condition after a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 overnight, police say.
The incident happened near Highway 401 and Leslie Street in Toronto.
Police say the driver of a vehicle slowed down due to construction when a tractor trailed crashed into its rear, pushing it into a guiderail.
Three men, ages 23, 25, and 29, were occupants in the vehicle and were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say all lanes have since reopened.