

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Three people are in life-threatening condition after a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 overnight, police say.

The incident happened near Highway 401 and Leslie Street in Toronto.

Police say the driver of a vehicle slowed down due to construction when a tractor trailed crashed into its rear, pushing it into a guiderail.

Three men, ages 23, 25, and 29, were occupants in the vehicle and were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say all lanes have since reopened.