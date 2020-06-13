

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people are in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near Queen Street and Chrysler Drive, west of Airport Road, just before 5 p.m.

Peel police said a grey Honda Civic and a red Ford Escape were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 20s, was airlifted by ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

The passenger in the Honda, another man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the Ford, an elderly woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A male passenger in the Ford was taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, police said his condition has deteriorated and is now in critical condition.

The victim will be moved to a Toronto trauma centre, police said.

Police said they are looking into speed as a factor for the crash after multiple witnesses reported that one of the vehicles was for travelling at a high rate of speed.

The westbound lanes on Queen Street between Airport and Torbram Roads have been closed.