Police say three people are in custody after a number of statues in Toronto’s downtown core were defaced this morning during a demonstration where protesters called for “monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence” to be torn down.

A group of about 30 to 40 people gathered at Ryerson University this morning to attend the rally, organized by Black Lives Matter-Toronto.

Protesters wrote the words “defund," "disarm," "dismantle" and "abolish” on the pavement near a statue of the university's namesake, Egerton Ryerson, who is widely believed to be one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

“Tear down monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence,” read a sign affixed to Ryerson’s statue, which was splashed with pink paint.

The group later marched to Queen’s Park, where statues of John A. MacDonald and King Edward VII were also doused in paint.

"Defacing the monuments and having the art display done is actually I think a really good way of showing Canada's long-standing history of violence of both Black and Indigenous communities on these lands," one protester told CP24 on Saturday.

"It is to show that because the police have such a long-standing history of violence, there is a better way that we can care for our communities."

Over the past two months, protests have been held in Toronto and around the globe, demanding an end to racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds of protesters calling for the defunding of police also gathered this week outside Toronto police headquarters during a series of town hall meetings on police reform in the city.

Toronto police say they responded to the demonstration this morning to ensure public safety and confirmed to CP24 that a large group was detained.

According to police, three people were arrested and the rest of the group has since been released.

A large group has now gathered outside 52 Division, where the detained protesters were expected to be transported.

"I've been in discussion with the Toronto Police Service and they haven't specified what charges have been laid if any," said lawyer Saron Gebresellassi, who is representing one of the people arrested during the protest.

"This is a disappointing turn of events. It did not have to be this way and I am looking forward to the release of all the arrestees."

She said she has not yet been told where the three protesters are being held.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Sandy Hudson, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter- Toronto, questioned why police thought it was necessary to arrest the protesters.

"What was the action? An artistic disruption of tributes to historical racism: Banners were posted. Statues were painted. We called to defund the system that targets us," the statement read.

"Who are the police protecting by detaining people who have done no harm? Why are you these statues of slaveholders and genocide actors more important than our lives?"