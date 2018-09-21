

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two vehicles, one of which was operating as an Uber, were involved in a collision near Downsview Park.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of Keele Street at Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Initial reports suggest that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the third, believed to be a man in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre.

Police say that they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing.