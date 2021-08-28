Three people are in hospital following an early morning shooting downtown.

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at University Avenue and Richmond Street.

Two women and a man were located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries, one woman had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

All three victims were transported to hospital.

There is no suspect information at this point in time.

Police are on scene investigating.