Three people have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in Scarborough.

It happened at Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood shortly before 6 p.m.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.