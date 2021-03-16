Three people in hospital after head-on collision in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:53PM EDT
Three people have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in Scarborough.
It happened at Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood shortly before 6 p.m.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision.