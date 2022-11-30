Three people in hospital after two-vehicle collision in Mount Dennis
Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022 11:16PM EST
Three people were injured when two vehicles collided in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Wednesday night, Toronto police said.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
Police said a traffic light was also struck during the collision.
Paramedics transported three people to hospital, including one with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Roads in the area were closed due to the collision.