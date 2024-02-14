Toronto police are investigating three separate collisions in the city that left three people injured Wednesday night.

The first crash happened in the area of Sewells Road & Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough. Police said they received a call for a single-vehicle collision in the area at 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a hydro pole and flipped onto its roof.

A man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

COLLISION:

Sewell's Rd & Steeles Ave E

9 pm

- single vehicle involved

- vehicle is upside down

- police o/s

- @TorontoMedics assessing injuries

- expect delays in the area#GO343705

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 15, 2024

The second collision occurred near Wendell and Queenslea Avenues in North York just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

COLLISION:

Queenslea Ave & Wendell Ave

9:26 pm

- vehicle into tree in front of a residence

- tree has fallen

- police o/s

- possibly 2 vehicles involved

- unknown injuries#GO343840

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 15, 2024

They added that the tree fell as a result of the collision, and a second vehicle might have been involved in the incident.

About 30 minutes later, emergency crews responded to another collision involving three vehicles in the Dixon and St. Phillips Roads area.

Toronto paramedics said one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The causes of the three collisions are unknown.