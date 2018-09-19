Three people in hospital following west-end rollover
Three people were injured following a rollover near Dundas Street and Lansdowne Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 5:43AM EDT
Three people have been taken to a trauma centre following a rollover in the city’s west end.
The collision took place at around 2:45 a.m. near Dundas Street and Lansdowne Avenue.
Paramedics say one male in his teens, a female in her teens, and another female in her 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The area was shut down on Wednesday morning and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.