Three people, including a child, were hospitalized following an apartment fire in the east end Saturday night.

Toronto Fire said they responded to the building on Boultbee Avenue, east of Pape Avenue, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Crews arrived and encountered flames on a ninth-floor unit. Toronto Fire said they declared a second alarm.

In a video sent to CTV News Toronto, large flames and heavy smoke can be seen inside the unit.

Toronto paramedics said they transported three people to the hospital – a man, a woman and a child – suffering minor injuries.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was later extinguished. The cause, origin and circumstance of the fire are unknown.