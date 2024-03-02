Three people, including child, taken to hospital after apartment fire in east end
Large flames seen inside a ninth-floor unit of an apartment building in Toronto's east end. (Submitted)
Published Saturday, March 2, 2024 11:22PM EST
Three people, including a child, were hospitalized following an apartment fire in the east end Saturday night.
Toronto Fire said they responded to the building on Boultbee Avenue, east of Pape Avenue, shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Crews arrived and encountered flames on a ninth-floor unit. Toronto Fire said they declared a second alarm.
In a video sent to CTV News Toronto, large flames and heavy smoke can be seen inside the unit.
Toronto paramedics said they transported three people to the hospital – a man, a woman and a child – suffering minor injuries.
Toronto Fire said the blaze was later extinguished. The cause, origin and circumstance of the fire are unknown.