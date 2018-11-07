

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people have non-life threatening injuries after a house explosion in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Cedar Street, which is near Garden and Dundas streets.

Three male parties were found inside the home by firefighters and have been taken to hospital, according to police.

Aerial footage from the scene shows that one side of the home has partially collapsed with debris visible throughout the yard. The home’s windows also appear to have been shattered as a result of the force of the blast.

One neighbor who spoke with CP24 at the scene described hearing a “huge boom” before looking outside and seeing the damage.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” she said. “There was a big, huge boom and then everything started falling off the house. The roof was going, windows were popping…”

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, though police say that it appears to be an "isolated incident.”

A woman who lives on the main floor of the home also told CP24 that she believes the furnace may have blown up. She said that she was away from the residence at the time of the explosion because she was out picking up her daughter.

The injured parties live in the basement of the home, she said.

Pine Street, Mary Street and Dundas Street in the area of the explosion have been closed “as a precaution,” police say.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are all on scene.