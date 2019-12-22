

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Avenue Road and Carville Road just after 11 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Police said a white Hyundai sedan and a yellow Toyota sedan were involved in a collision.

Two occupants of the yellow sedan were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the white sedan was also transported to a hospital with injuries.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident but left before speaking with police to contact them.

Police are also asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.