Three people were injured, one seriously, after the occupants of a car were shot and later struck a pole in the parking lot of Scarborough’s Cedarbrae Mall on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the lot off Markham Road at 11:24 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

A sergeant with 43 Division said a Blue Kia Forte pulled up to a victim’s vehicle and two suspects opened fire, and two occupants of the victim vehicle were hit.

Up to eight shots were fired and the victim vehicle lost control and struck a pole near Markham Road and Greenbriar Circuit, east of the mall.

Toronto paramedics said three people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Markham Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.