Three people have been injured – including a woman and a boy who have been rushed to hospital – after gunfire erupted outside a hotel in Toronto’s Entertainment District in broad daylight Tuesday.

Toronto police said they responded to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at King Street and Blue Jays Way sometime after 4 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Two other victims were located a short time later.

Police said three people were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. A man and a boy are in critical condition, while a woman is in serious condition, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services initially said they were treating a fourth person at the scene. Police later confirmed that person was not involved in the shooting in any way.

“It is a very active and dynamic scene here as our officers are gathering information on scene,” Const. Alex Li told CP24.

Toronto police said the shooting appears to have occurred outside a hotel in the area. Evidence markers could be seen dotting the ground outside the Bisha Hotel & Residences on Blue Jays Way.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight in an area that typically sees a high volume of pedestrian traffic during the day.

One witness said he heard around six to 10 gunshot wounds before police descended on the area.

“What we heard was like a bunch of fireworks,” one witness told CP24 at the scene. “There were lots of echoes – about six to 10 shots. It was quite startling and then you hear all the sirens afterwards. I think a lot of people have power outages in this area too so people were out for a walk I guess. It’s quite shocking to see in this area.”

There is a large police presence in the area as police investigate.

A firearm has been recovered from the scene, police said.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything to contact investigators.