

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a hit-and-run collision in North York early Friday morning.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in the collision near Keele Street and Rustic Road at around 12:25 a.m.

They say that one of the drivers involved in the collision then fled the scene.

That individual was later apprehended and is expected to face charges.

Police say that likely charges include failure to remain and careless driving.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is continuing.