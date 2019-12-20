

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A shooting on Highway 401 in Pickering has left at least three people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were in a vehicle that was headed westbound near Whites Road at around 3 a.m. when a person or persons opened fire on them from another moving vehicle.

Sources tell CP24 that one of the occupants sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two other occupants also sustained injuries, a woman who was grazed by a bullet and a man who was shot in the arm.

It is believed that there was a fourth occupant in the vehicle, though that person left the scene without talking to police.

On Friday morning, the vehicle could be seen riddled with bullet holes. Its drivers-side window was also shattered.

While the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, sources tell CP24 that police are investigating the possibility that it is some way related to a earlier dispute that took place at a bar in the Brock Road and Highway 401 area.

The westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are currently closed for the police investigation.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for at least part of the morning rush hour.