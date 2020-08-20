Three people injured in North York industrial accident
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:59PM EDT
Three people were injured after a wall collapsed at a construction site in the Bayview Village area Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. as workers were pouring concrete at a site near Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.
Two people were taken to hospital following the collapse. Police described all the injuries as non-life-threatening.