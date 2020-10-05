Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in the Oakwood-Vaughan area Monday evening.

It happened in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Bude Street, north of Vaughan Road at around 6 p.m.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, one of them with serious injuries, following the collision, Toronto Paramedic Services said. The other two patients sustained minor injuries, paramedics said.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision.

Toronto police shut down a stretch of Oakwood Avenue from Clovelly Avenue to Vaughan Road as they investigated the incident.