

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people suffered injuries in a Scarborough crash on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road just before 4 p.m.

Two pedestrians, both men believed to be in their 20s, were injured and a third individual who was travelling in a separate vehicle was also injured in the incident.

Const. David Hopkinson initially said one of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries but later confirmed all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkinson also initially told CP24 that there were unconfirmed reports that one of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene, however later said all vehicles and drivers involved were accounted for.

The intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road has been closed as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.