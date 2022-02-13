Three people injured in Scarborough shooting: police
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 3:58PM EST
Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
It happened in the area of Leyton Avenue and Prairie Drive, north of Danforth Avenue.
Police said they located three victims suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no immediate word on their condition.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.