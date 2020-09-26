Three people injured in shooting in North York
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 6:54PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 26, 2020 6:59PM EDT
Three people are injured, and one person has been arrested after a shooting in North York Saturday night.
Toronto police were called for reports of shots fired in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 6:30 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they located three people with injuries.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police said one person has been taken into custody and a firearm has been recovered.
More to come.