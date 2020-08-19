

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people have been injured in two separate shootings in north Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

The first incident happened near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, around 6:15 p.m.

Toronto police said they received reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Two victims have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are investigating another shooting less than two kilometres away, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, around 7:15 p.m.

Police said a victim walked into a hospital and contacted them about the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is not known if the two shootings are connected.