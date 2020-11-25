Three people have been injured, two critically, in a stabbing in Mississauga Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets before 9 p.m.

Police said paramedics transported two victims to trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The third victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

There is a large police presence in the area, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.