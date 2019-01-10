

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people have been injured, including a police officer, after a collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Jane Street, at around 11:30 a.m.

York Regional Police said a police cruiser was involved in the collision. Images from the scene showed the SUV-style police vehicle with severe damage to its back end. Aerial images also showed a black SUV with severe front-end damage.

At least two people were taken to hospital from the scene, one with serious injuries, police said. The male officer’s injuries are considered minor, according to police.

One of the injured parties was in the back of the police vehicle at the time of the collision and had to be removed from the cruiser, a source told CP24.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed down all westbound lanes of Highway 407 at Jane Street because of the collision. It is not known how long the closure will last.