

The Canadian Press





DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Three people are dead following a helicopter crash Thursday evening near Drummondville, Que.

Quebec provincial police say the aircraft crashed into a field just north of the city at about 9 p.m., killing two women and a man on board.

The helicopter caught fire upon impact in the field near the Saint-Francois River.

There was no immediate information on what may have caused the crash, nor any details about the flight's origin and destination.

The names of the victims have not been released.