

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they rescued three people who embarked onto Lake Simcoe Tuesday in an “inflatable toy boat” and were blown 3.5 kilometres off shore.

York Regional Police say that on Tuesday at about 6 p.m., the marine unit was called by three people who were in an inflatable boat and unable to paddle back to shore due to strong winds.

The trio were found about 3.5 kilometres off of Jacksons Point in Georgina.

They were brought aboard a police boat and brought to shore.

Police said that all three were in good health but were exhausted from trying to paddle to shore.

“Officers with the Marine Unit would like to remind our citizens that inflatable boats purchased from large box stores are toys meant for small bodies of water, they are not conducive to the environmental factors produced by Lake Simcoe,” a news release issued Thursday said.