CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Three people rushed to hospital after North York shooting
Police attend the scene of a shooting at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on July 13, 2020. (Craig Wadman)
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 9:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 9:25PM EDT
Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North York Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue sometime around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from injuries. Police said that one of the victims was rushed to a trauma centre with gunshot wounds to their lower body.
Another victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said, while the third was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information has been provided about the circumstances of the shooting or the suspects.
This is a developing news story. More to come.