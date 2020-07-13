Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North York Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue sometime around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from injuries. Police said that one of the victims was rushed to a trauma centre with gunshot wounds to their lower body.

Another victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said, while the third was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been provided about the circumstances of the shooting or the suspects.

This is a developing news story. More to come.