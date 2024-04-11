Three people rushed to hospital after triple shooting in Fashion District
Police respond to a triple shooting at Queen and Portland streets in downtown Toronto Thursday April 11, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
Published Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:50AM EDT
Three people have been transported to hospital, one of them in critical condition, following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Fashion District downtown.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they responded to a call in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street around 2:41 a.m.
Toronto police confirmed there was a shooting in the area.
Two adults were transported in serious condition while a third was critical, paramedics said.
There is no information so far about possible suspects.
More to come…