Three people have been transported to hospital, one of them in critical condition, following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Fashion District downtown.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they responded to a call in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street around 2:41 a.m.

Toronto police confirmed there was a shooting in the area.

Two adults were transported in serious condition while a third was critical, paramedics said.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.

More to come…