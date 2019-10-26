

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three male pedestrians have been seriously injured after theywere struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Elgin Road and McLaughlin Road for reports of a collision.

Police said one man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Two other men were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the victims include a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. The age of the third victim is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle, last seen heading north on McLaughlin Road, is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light.

Elgin Drive is closed between McLaughlin Road and Marc Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.