Three people seriously injured following daylight shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, July 16, 2023 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2023 4:10PM EDT
Three people have been seriously injured following a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say that at around 3 p.m., officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, they located three victims. All three were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and EMS.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however one suspect has been taken into custody, police say.
There remains a significant police presence in the area while they continue to investigate.