Three people have been seriously injured following a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say that at around 3 p.m., officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they located three victims. All three were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and EMS.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however one suspect has been taken into custody, police say.

There remains a significant police presence in the area while they continue to investigate.