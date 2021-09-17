Three people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 8:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 8:48PM EDT
Three people were seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
Peel police say it happened in the area of Airport and Derry roads around 8 p.m.
The victims are being taken to the trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.
Officers located shell casings at the scene, police say.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.