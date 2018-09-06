

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three people were shot in St. Catharines on Thursday afternoon and police say they are searching for one armed suspect.

Niagara Regional Police said they were first calledto a “developing shooting incident” in the Queenston and Geneva streets area, northwest of the city’s downtown at 3:43 p.m. Thursday.

Officers got on scene within five minutes of the first 911 call.

Newstalk 610 reporter Tom McConnell says paramedics told him three people were transported to hospital from the scene, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

McConnell said paramedics told him one patient was in life-threatening condition, one was in serious condition and one suffered only minor injuries.

Witnesses told Newstalk 610 that at least one victim was shot multiple times.

Police at the scene had handguns drawn and were cordoning off the area. McConnell said a tactical unit was at the scene but has now left.

Police Const. Phil Gavin said the incident is "not an active shooter situation."

He said the majority of the Niagara Regional Police Service has been called in to assist the investigation.

Gavin said police did not yet have a suspect description. He said detectives are looking at multiple shooting scenes in the vicinity of Queenston and Geneva streets.

“When we do have suspect information I am going to push that out, likely through our social media accounts,” Gavin said. Police had earlier said they were looking for more than one suspect, but later brought that down to one.

ORNGE air ambulance said it transported one of the three victims to a hospital trauma centre where they remain in critical condition.

Police said they wanted residents in the immediate area of Queenston, Niagara and Geneva streets to stay indoors for the time being.

“We’re asking that the public to stay out of the area,” Gavin said.

Gavin said the incident was extremely rare for the community of about 130,000 people.

“This is a very impactful situation on the City of St. Catharines,” Gavin said. “All you guys being here is a testament to that. A multiple shooting of three people is not something that happens thankfully very often, and it’s got our attention.”