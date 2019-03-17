

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three males were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle in the Brookhaven area early Sunday.

Shots rang out on Trethewey Drive, near Jane Street, shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said a number of stray bullets struck nearby homes. No other injuries have been reported so far.

No arrests have been made.

Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate the shooting.