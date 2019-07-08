

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were rushed to hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Police responded to the corner of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Insp. Anthony Paoletta tells CP24 that officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds “in close proximity to each other” immediately upon arriving at the scene.

He said that all three were rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from “serious to more serious.”

No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

“Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance as we attempt to find out what happened here tonight,” Paoletta said. “I know that there are a lot of businesses with security cameras, we also have a lot of residential units and there were people out on the street at that time – it was a warm night out.”

Witness heard six or seven gunshots

The shooting took place along a busy stretch of Queen Street West that is littered with numerous bars and restaurants.

One man, who lives in an apartment that overlooks the shooting scene, told CP24 that he was awoken by the sounds of six or seven gunshots in quick succession.

He said that he initially thought the gunshots could have been fireworks but then heard a girl scream and looked out his window to see a man running.

“I went to go outside and as soon as I went out the door I looked over and it was right there,” he said of the victims.

The man who spoke with CP24 said that he decided to go back into his apartment after realizing that a shooting had taken place because he was unsure whether the person responsible was still in the area.

He said that he is shaken in the wake of the shooting and is “still dealing with it.”

“I am so thankful that I didn’t leave my house because I could have got involved in something I wasn’t even a part of,” he said. “It is just pathetic that something like this would happen in our city.”

Queen Street West has been closed from Ossington Avenue to Dovercourt Road as police comb the scene for evidence.

Paoletta said that he expects police to be on scene for an extended period as they work to piece together precisely what happened.

“Obviously it is still very early in the investigation and we are going to be here for some time trying to figure it out,” he said.