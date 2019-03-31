

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at a bar in the Birch Cliff area overnight.

Toronto Paramedic Services received a call at around 2:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

A short time later, paramedics received a nearby call about two other men with injuries, one serious and one minor.

Police confirmed that all three were stabbed after a fight broke out at the bar.

Police did not say whether any charge would be laid.