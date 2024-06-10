Three people stabbed in East York, including suspect who was arrested at the scene: police
Published Monday, June 10, 2024 9:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2024 7:27AM EDT
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s East York nieghbourhood on Monday night, police say.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues, just west of Victoria Park Avenue.
Toronto police said there was an argument between the three adult males prior to the stabbing and that a suspect had been arrested.
Initially, paramedics said one of the patients had life-threatening injuries, while the injuries sustained by the other two were serious, but non-life-threatening. In an update, police said the injuries of all three were non-life-threatening.
The suspect, who has been released from hospital and is now in police custody, is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of a weapon.