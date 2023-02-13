Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after an armed home invasion in Thornhill Monday evening.

York police say they were called to a residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road at around 8 p.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Police say that three masked, male suspects reportedly forced their way into the home and assaulted three residents inside, who were later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At least one of the suspects had a gun, according to York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Mark Lau, however no shots were fired.

The three suspects fled the scene before police arrived and no further descriptions have been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with home surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.