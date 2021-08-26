Three people were taken to hospital after an explosion in Wheatley, Ont. Thursday evening.

Emergency crews rushed to the area of Talbot Road East and Elm Street around 6:30 p.m.

The explosion heavily damaged at least two buildings.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but officials said a monitoring device at the building detected the presence of a gas two hours before the explosion.

Officials said the three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as a result of the explosion.

"This huge blast-sounding kaboom happened. Things fell off the wall. The glass on the window exploded and rattled. The building shook," Kathryn Parent, who was sitting at a nearby restaurant when the explosion happened, told CTV News Windsor.

In June, an evacuation was ordered, and a state of emergency was declared after hydrogen sulphide, a toxic and flammable gas, was discovered in the vicinity where the explosion was reported.

A second state of emergency was declared a month later when the gas was detected again.

