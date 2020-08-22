

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital after a two-alarm highrise fire in North York Saturday night.

Toronto Fire said a fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building near Weston Road and Finch Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said three people were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters have managed to knock down the blaze. Crews are currently working to ventilate the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.